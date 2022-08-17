Our Staff Reporter

Muhammad Usman appointed Chief Commissioner Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday appointed a grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman as new Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

Earlier, the previous chief commissioner and chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) a grade-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Amir Ali Ahmed was removed from his position and directed to report to the establishment division.

Mr. Ali was appointed as the city chief about three years ago in which he has proved himself as ‘doer officer’ and he initiated multi-billion development projects in the city.

Sources informed that Amir Ali Ahmed himself requested the power circles to relive him from the position due to his health condition.

Usman, a grade-20 officer, was working as Chief Commissioner Lahore

Resultantly, the federal government has appointed Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman as a chief commissioner Islamabad.

Concerned circles believed that the replacement of Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA is likely to halt momentum of the development projects in the capital at least for few months because the incumbent will have to settle in the capital as he never served on any administrative seat in Islamabad.

 

