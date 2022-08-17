Our Staff Reporter

Nursing course for students completes

LAHORE – The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) arranged a nursing training course
for girls living in the bureau which completed here on Tuesday.
CPWB Chairperson Sara Ahmad distributed certificates among students after completing the course. She said 10 girls living in the bureau had successfully completed the course, adding that the bureau was making sincere efforts to provide technical skills and training, including nursing courses.
The chairperson said technical and vocational training courses were being conducted in the
bureau so that neglected children could become productive citizens for the society. She added
that the training courses would help them to secure their future through dignified employment.
Sarah Ahmad announced that after Lahore, nursing training courses would also be conducted
in others districts offices of the bureau.

