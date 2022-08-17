OGDCL to provide financial assistance for upgrading Kohlu school

ISLAMABAD PR – An agreement was signed yesterday by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), financial supporter, and Taaleem Foundation, implementing partner. Taaleem Foundation will implement the project diligently which include upgradation of TF Grammar School by renovation, repair and upgradation of physical, educational and skill related infrastructure at TF Grammar School Kohlu.

In this project, OGDCL will provide financial assistance of 28.248 million to implementing partner, Taaleem Foundation for upgrading Taaleem Foundation Grammar School at Kohlu.  The project is aligned with district education plans, goals and conceived to strengthen the educational institution in the area which is well rooted in the communities and supported by the government authorities. This school is being run on public – private partnership under the direct control and supervision of the district government. The implementing partner will make the school a model soon after completion and ensure that equitable basic education for all children without any discrimination. The expected outcome is improved school physical and learning environment, increased enrolment and retention of students.

 

