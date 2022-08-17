One dies, several injured as building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI – A labourer was killed and several others injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Surjani area of Karachi on Tuesday.

A number of labourers were buried under the rubble after the building collapsed and nine of them were rescued later, according to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson.

The Sindh Rangers personnel, along with other rescue institutions, took part in rescuing those who were buried under the rubble and shifting them to hospital.

One labourer died in the tragedy and was later identified as Zaryam. It was feared that more people would have been buried under the rubble.

However, police said if any more person was under the rubble, his relatives would come forward. “So far, there is no information of any more person under the rubble,” police added.

It was also learnt that the building was being constructed with poor materials, and storeys were built on weak foundations.

One of the two builders named Shoaib has gone to Dubai; raids were being conducted for the arrest of his partner till the filing of report.