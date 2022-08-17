Staff Reporter

Pak tenpin bowling team to feature in IBF World Cup

LAHORE – A six-member Pakistan tenpin bowling team will compete in the 2022 International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) official said on Tuesday. The IBF World Cup will take place from Nov 11-23 at Suncity Bowl on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. The event will see around 750 tenpin bowlers from 120 countries to vie for the prestigious individual and team awards. Pakistan team comprises Ahmer Saldera, Ijaz ur Rehman, Shabeer Laskar, Ali Suria, Amjed Mehmood and M Hussain Chattha.

 

