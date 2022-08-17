Pak, US agree to further optimise military to military ties

ISLAMABAD – US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his office on Tuesday. During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed, says a press release issued by PAF spokesperson.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners. CAS further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with United States of America which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”. Both sides agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and operational domains.

Also, the US Envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome Tuesday that said his country stands with the communities in Pakistan recovering from the devastation caused by severe flooding. In a series of tweets, he said that this disaster has resulted in a catastrophic loss of life, with many losing their loved ones, their livelihoods and their homes. Donald Blome said we will work closely in coordination with partners on the ground to support these crucial humanitarian assistance efforts.

Ambassador Donald Blome announced a humanitarian assistance and said that United States Agency for International Development will provide 100,000 US Dollars to the affected people. He said this assistance will help purchase urgent supplies to save lives and reduce sufferings among the most affected communities. Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force is continuing its relief activities to support flood-affected families of Qilla Abdullah, East of the provincial capital in Quetta. According to the Spokesperson of PAF, bases are actively participating in relief operations on the special instructions of Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The spokesperson said keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities; the PAF is reaching out to the needy families whose houses were damaged in the natural calamity. Sharing the details, he said 41 tents and 600 ration packs carrying 12000 Kilogram of basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families. He said 410 patients were also attended by the paramedical team of Pakistan Air Force.