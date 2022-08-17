Pakistan face Singapore in Asia Cup Baseball5 opener

LAHORE – Pakistan will compete against strong rivals like Singapore and Taiwan one after the other in the Asia Cup Baseball5 2022 that will commence from today (Wednesday) in Kuala Lumpur. According to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Secretary General Sh Mazhar Ahmad, the teams from Singapore, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Philippine and Malaysia are also participating in the event. “Pakistan will face strong rivals like Singapore and Taiwan on the opening day. In the event, Pakistan has been placed in Group C along with China, Singapore and Taiwan.” He added that before the event, a seminar and a two-day baseball 5 coaching course was organized in which team officials from all the countries participated. In the course, Valerio Cianfoni of the Commission provided basic information. Team Manager Pakistan Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, Syed Fakhar Amir Kazmi and officials of other countries successfully completed this pre-event course and received certificates.