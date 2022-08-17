Staff Reporter

Pakistan face Singapore in Asia Cup Baseball5 opener

LAHORE – Pakistan will compete against strong rivals like Singapore and Taiwan one after the other in the Asia Cup Baseball5 2022 that will commence from today (Wednesday) in Kuala Lumpur. According to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Secretary General Sh Mazhar Ahmad, the teams from Singapore, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Philippine and Malaysia are also participating in the event. “Pakistan will face strong rivals like Singapore and Taiwan on the opening day. In the event, Pakistan has been placed in Group C along with China, Singapore and Taiwan.” He added that before the event, a seminar and a two-day baseball 5 coaching course was organized in which team officials from all the countries participated. In the course, Valerio Cianfoni of the Commission provided basic information. Team Manager Pakistan Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, Syed Fakhar Amir Kazmi and officials of other countries successfully completed this pre-event course and received certificates.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Eight die as bus overturns on National Highway in Sukkur

Karachi

CM Murad grieved over bus accident on Sukkur Bypass

Karachi

Hindus celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sukkur

Karachi

All set for anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh

Karachi

Rain lashes some parts of Karachi

Karachi

JI announces to take out Karachi Rights March on Aug 21

Karachi

Police officers punished for poor performance

Karachi

Sindh IGP for strict security of anti-polio campaign

Karachi

Over 2,000 female students could be deprived of higher education if dormitories abolished

Karachi

DC for ensuring timely rainwater drainage by using all resources

1 of 3,722

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More