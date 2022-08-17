Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan-Iran train service partially restored: officials

CHAGAI – The train service between Pakistan and Iran, which remain suspended for the last 25 days, has been partially restored on Tuesday.

The goods trains – which were stopped at Dalbandin area of Chagai district – were allowed to proceed towards Iranian city of Zahedan. However, Ahmedwal Quetta railway station is still completely closed, the officials added. According to the Pakistan Railways officials, the Ahmedwal Pak-Iran railway pill was submerged by rainwater and the track had been badly affected. The goods trains, coming from Iran to Quetta, will be stopped near Ahmedwal railway station, they added. The rehabilitation work of railway track was underway for the last 20 days. “The restoration Ahmedwal Quetta section would take another 15 to 20 days,” the officials concluded.

RAILWAY TRAFFIC SUSPENSION NOT DUE TO DAMAGED TRACK: DC

Sibi Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Ahmad Qazi on Tuesday denied the impression that the railway track near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi has been washed away.

“Pakistan Railways authorities, as part of its preventive measure, temporarily suspended rail traffic on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Peshawar route,” he said.

The decision, apparently, was made to avert any untoward incident. The DC noted that water coming towards the railway track had been diverted to the other side to avoid damage to the railway track.

The district administration was also taking urgent steps to drain the water on the railway track. Once the water was drained out from the railway track, the traffic would positively be restored, he added. He further said that the district administration was providing food, water and other facilities to the affected passengers.

Sibi is one of the worst flood affected districts where the catastrophe caused massive loss in terms of human lives and property.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Balochistan the district administration administration was using all available resources to provide relief to the people.

“Speedy measures are being taken to help out the flood affected people of Sibi district,” DC Sibi added while highlighting the administration’s resolve to help the calamity-stricken people of the district.

 

