Pakistan reports 526 new Covid cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan has reported five deaths and 526 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours.

According to data issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 19,312 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, of which 526 samples came out positive.

Five more patients succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period. Meanwhile, the country’s positivity rate stood at 2.72pc as compared yesterday’s 2.92 per cent.

As per the data, 156 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 30,537 people in Pakistan so far. According to the government dashboard, the total number of cases in the country is 1,563,705.