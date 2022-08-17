News Desk

Petroleum levy set to rise up to Rs50/litre on IMF demand

Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to gradually increase the levy on petroleum products up to Rs50 per litre.

According to details, a letter of intent has been agreed upon between Pakistan and the IMF.

In the LOI, Pakistan has assured the international lender to gradually increase the levy on petroleum products to Rs50 per litre.

Sources said that from September 1, the levy on petrol will be increased by Rs10 and on diesel by Rs5 per litre.

Sources said that the levy will be increased by another Rs5.5 per litre in the coming months and by January 2023, the rate of levy will increase to Rs50 per litre on petrol and diesel.

According to the sources, at present a levy of 20 rupees is being collected on petrol and Rs10 on diesel and kerosene, and the target is to collect Rs855 billion in the current financial year of 2022-23 in the form of petroleum levy.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had announced that Pakistan has sent back the signed letter of intent (LoI) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Miftah Ismail said that the LoI was sent to the    IMF after being signed by him and acting governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Agencies to extend PTI funding probe to overseas

Karachi

SHC seeks report from KE on power outages

Karachi

Sindh LB dept deprived of electricity as thieves steel main wire

Islamabad

ICC holds Independence-Day event to highlight national goals

National

Sindh LG elections’ second phase to take place as scheduled: SC

Islamabad

Pakistani furniture to be displayed at ‘China-Eurasia Expo’

Islamabad

Balochistan receive over 605 pct more rain

National

Court reserves verdict on review appeal for Gill’s physical remand

National

Send signed LoI to IMF for approval of US$1.17bn tranche: Miftah

Islamabad

Maryam Aurangzeb participates in ceremony of Radio Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee

1 of 9,171

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More