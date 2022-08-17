PFA continues operation against superstores

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued operation against superstores and marts in the city on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The PFA also stopped sale and production of two outlets over failure to register their food products. The authority took action against the both famous superstore and mart while carrying out raids in Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that food business operators (FBOs) were selling bakery products without acquiring products registration certificate from the PFA. The DG appealed to the public to report any food-related complaints on PFA Facebook Page and toll-free number 0800-80500, pointing out that information received would be kept confidential to protect privacy of informers.