Our Staff Reporter

PFA continues operation against superstores

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued operation against superstores and marts in the city on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
The PFA also stopped sale and production of two outlets over failure to register their food products. The authority took action against the both famous superstore and mart while carrying out raids in Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town.
PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that food business operators (FBOs) were selling bakery products without acquiring products registration certificate from the PFA. The DG appealed to the public to report any food-related complaints on PFA Facebook Page and toll-free number 0800-80500, pointing out that information received would be kept confidential to protect privacy of informers.

More Stories
Lahore

CM hands over vehicles, equipment to Rescue 1122

Lahore

Punjab Assembly passes anti-usury law

National

IHC directs sessions court to hear govt plea seeking Gill’s remand

National

IHC larger bench to hear PTI plea against ECP foreign funding verdict

Lahore

LGCD secretary inspects anti-dengue measures

Lahore

PDMA’s rescue, relief operation underway: DG

Lahore

Rains, flood pose risk to polio eradication: EOC

Lahore

‘10m families to be facilitated under Ehsaas programme’

Lahore

Six uplift schemes of Rs 19.926b approved

Lahore

Nursing course for students completes

1 of 1,839

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More