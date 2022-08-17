Police arrest 9 outlaws during crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Police during a special drive against anti-social elements have arrested nine outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. He said that Islamabad Police continued crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities. During the crackdown, Sihala police team arrested three accused namely Arshad Mehmood, Faisal Rafique and Mateen Ullah and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Likewise Industrial Area police apprehended drug peddler Asif Khan and recovered 1,120 gram hashish from his possession. Similarly, Noon Policeman arrested a drug peddler namely Saeed and recovered 1,250 gram hashish from his possession. Bani Gala police arrested a bike-lifter namely Aamir Javed and recovered a stolen motorbike and rifle from him. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway. Moreover, during a special crackdown against absconders, Margalla, Shams Colony and Industrial Area police teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city. Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.