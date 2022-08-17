Police officers punished for poor performance

NAWABSHAH – Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad, Ameer Saud Magsi on Tuesday announced punishments for Station House Officers (SHOs), Head Muharrirs and more than 54 others showing dissatisfaction on their bad performance during the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign throughout the district.

SSP Magsi terminated the services of 10 SHOs and 10 Head Muharrirs for two years on the charges of inaction to bring control over crimes and drug business while more than 54 police officials were issued show cause notices in that regard.

The SSP ordered all Station House Officers to bring total control over drug abuse in their jurisdiction and launch a strict crackdown against the drug dealers at the earliest.

He said that drugs were a menace and making the district drug free was his top priority.