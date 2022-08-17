Our Staff Reporter

Polythene bags banned in Narowal

NAROWAL    –   Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Ashraf has said polythene bags have been banned and a special campaign has been started in the district.

Shopkeepers should ensure the use of cotton, wool or paper bags, otherwise, fine would be imposed, he added. In this regard, teams consisting of Inspector Ahmed Yar and Muhammad Naveed had been formed by the environment department, he said.

It is pertinent to point out that a special campaign had been launched by the deputy commissioner Narowal regarding prohibited use of polythene bags.

ADCG CHAIRS DERC MEETING

District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Narowal M Hanif was held here on Tuesday.

Briefing the ADCG, District Entomologist Amanat Ali said that during the week, 48,344 houses were visited by 414 indoor teams while 13,640 houses and buildings were visited by 74 outdoor teams. As many as 1371 hotspots were also checked.

On the occasion, the ADCG Narowal said that it was very important for every institution and individual to be involved in the departmental efforts to cope with dengue virus. All government departments should fulfill their responsibilities in terms of vector surveillance and cleanliness, he said.

The ADCG said that government departments were playing their vital role in preventing the spread of dengue virus. He said that citizens should also support the institutions in keeping their homes, streets and neighborhoods clean.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Officer Health Dr M Adnan, DIO Ehsanul Haq including heads of Education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, DZO, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Environment, Industries, Fisheries, District Council and Highways.

More Stories
Islamabad

Miftah defends petrol price hike amid Zardari, Maryam criticism

Islamabad

Shahzad Akbar among 10 people placed on ECL

Islamabad

No immediate threat of high-flood in River Ravi: Official

Islamabad

Pak, US agree to further optimise military to military ties

National

Minister denies Imran’s claim Gill ‘stripped naked, tortured’ in Punjab jail

National

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack on polio team in Tank

Islamabad

Rupee recovers after ‘green signals’ from IMF, friendly states

National

Pakistan willing to bridge US-China differences: PM

Islamabad

ANF has made itself suspect due to its behaviour in important cases: SC

Islamabad

PML-N bosses ‘split’ over petrol price hike

1 of 9,827

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More