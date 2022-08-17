Polythene bags banned in Narowal

NAROWAL – Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Ashraf has said polythene bags have been banned and a special campaign has been started in the district.

Shopkeepers should ensure the use of cotton, wool or paper bags, otherwise, fine would be imposed, he added. In this regard, teams consisting of Inspector Ahmed Yar and Muhammad Naveed had been formed by the environment department, he said.

It is pertinent to point out that a special campaign had been launched by the deputy commissioner Narowal regarding prohibited use of polythene bags.

ADCG CHAIRS DERC MEETING

District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Narowal M Hanif was held here on Tuesday.

Briefing the ADCG, District Entomologist Amanat Ali said that during the week, 48,344 houses were visited by 414 indoor teams while 13,640 houses and buildings were visited by 74 outdoor teams. As many as 1371 hotspots were also checked.

On the occasion, the ADCG Narowal said that it was very important for every institution and individual to be involved in the departmental efforts to cope with dengue virus. All government departments should fulfill their responsibilities in terms of vector surveillance and cleanliness, he said.

The ADCG said that government departments were playing their vital role in preventing the spread of dengue virus. He said that citizens should also support the institutions in keeping their homes, streets and neighborhoods clean.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Officer Health Dr M Adnan, DIO Ehsanul Haq including heads of Education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, DZO, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Environment, Industries, Fisheries, District Council and Highways.