Our Staff Reporter

President Alvi confers Sitara-i-Imtiaz” to Dr Muhammad Afzal Javed

LAHORE -President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan Civil Award “Sitara-i-Imtiaz” to Dr Muhammad Afzal Javed (First Pakistani President World Psychiatric Association & Excutive Member, Foutain House) for his “Services to Pakistan” on 75th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the country. On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib and members BoD Fountain House appreciated the great endeavours of Dr Muhammad Afzal Javed in the field of mental health in Pakistan and throughout the world especially for raising the benchmark of clinical practices of Psycho Social Rehabilitation in Fountain House Pakistan (Lahore-Farooqabad-Sargoda). Executive Members, Friends, Staff Members and Members (Patients) Fountain House also congratulated Dr Muhammad Afzal Javed on the occasion.

