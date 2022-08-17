Agencies

Protest over non-payment of salaries at Balochistan University

QUETTA – The employees of Balochistan University have boycotted their duties and staged a demonstration against non-payment of salaries, local media reported on Tuesday. According to details, the financial crisis of the varsity has intensified as the employees have not received their salaries of last two months. In this regard, the employees have launched a strike and boycotted their duties against the non-payment of salaries. Meanwhile, teachers have also boycotted academic activities. The employees staged a protest in front of the main gate and shouted slogans against the administration of the varsity.

 

 

