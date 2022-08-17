Punjab govt upgrades Gujrat dist to division

The Punjab government on Wednesday upgraded Gujrat district to a division.

The headquarters of the Gujarat division is made at Gujrat district and in the other 2 districts including Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad. Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman has given approval and issued the notification.

It merits mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi s native region is Gujrat and he is elected member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-30 (Gujrat-III).