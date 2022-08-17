Agencies

Rain lashes some parts of Karachi

KARACHI – The weather turned pleasant as parts of Karachi received heavy showers on Tuesday afternoon. Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, University Road, Site Area, Sher Shah, Landhi, Orangi, Baldia, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Port Qasim, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and other areas received showers.

On Monday, the Meteorological Department issued a forecast of cloudy weather with chances of rain/thunderstorm in the city on Tuesday.

The city could receive more rains till August 18 under an approaching new monsoon system though the persisting low-pressure area over the North Arabian Sea has become less intense.

More monsoon rains could also lash Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehroferoze, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar districts. “The rain-thunderstorm activity is likely to become intense and widespread in all above-mentioned districts from August 16 to August 18,” said the forecast.

 

