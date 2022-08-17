Relief cheques distributed among heirs of Feroza accident victims

BAHAWALPUR – Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday visited Feroza area of Rahim Yar Khan where a truck loaded with sugar overturned on a mini passenger coach lately, leaving 13 passengers dead and five injured.

He condoled with the bereaved families and conveyed the condolence message of Punjab chief minister to the heirs of the victims.

The commissioner along with Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab Aamir Nawaz Chandia and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza distributed relief cheques of 0.2 million rupees each to the heirs of the passengers who were martyred in the Feroza tragedy.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and immediately sent a special government team to help the bereaved families. The commissioner said that the aid money was not a substitute for precious human lives. However, it can cure some sufferings.

Jahangir added that a committee has been formed to determine the causes of the tragic incident. He said that the dilapidated road which caused the accident will be repaired in 15 days. “A month time has been given to the department concerned to solve all the sewage problems.”

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Aamir Nawaz Chandia said that the Punjab government was equally involved in the trauma of the bereaved families. Rahim Yar Khan deputy commissioner said that the restoration and repair of Feroza Road has been started and the repair process of the road will be completed in fifteen days.