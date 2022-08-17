APP

Rupee gains 8 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 213.89 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 213.97. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 207.75 and Rs 211.75 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.72 and closed at Rs 217.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 218.96. The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.59, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 257.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs 258.99. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 58.23 and Rs 56.97 respectively.

 

