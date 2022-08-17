Security of public top most priority of police: DIG Ops

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha on Tuesday has said that no laxity would be tolerated in the safety and security of the citizens. He was chairing a meeting, the other day, to review the crime situation in the capital. SSP (Operations) Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar, all zonal SSP, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG/Ops warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them. “We are servants of the citizens and their safety is our prime priority,” he added. He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes especially murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

The DIG Ops asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the officials concerned to submit challans in the cases that had been pending since years and also submit a report in this regard to his office.

The DIG Ops said that the SSP, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be restored. He strictly directed the officers concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case during snap-checking. He directed to make stronger patrolling in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates motorbikes.