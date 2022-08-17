News Desk

Shahbaz Gill shifted to PIMS hospital, undergoes treatment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital over a serious medical condition.

The PTI leader was shifted to PIMS under high alert security while a medical team has been formed comprising heart, lung specialists doctors and medical officers.

Earlier, Shahbaz Gill has been handed over to Islamabad Police from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi authorities.

It should be noted that the federal government decided to send Rangers to bring Shahbaz Gill.

According to the Ministry of Interior sources, a contingent of Rangers was directed to reach Adiala Jail, for the extradition of Shahbaz Gill while the Federal Police and senior officers were already there.

In this regard, it was further informed by the sources that all the officers of Rawalpindi Police were also present there along with their personnel.

