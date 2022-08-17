Shahzad Akbar among 10 people placed on ECL

n Cabinet rejects proposal to increase prices of 35 medicines n PM says climate change, food, water security are inter-related challenges.

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet Tuesday declined to increase prices of 35 medicines and directed that no raise will be made in medicines’ rates without its prior permission.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, also approved 30.63 kilograms of silver, valuing 4.3 million rupees, as a minimum limit of blood money for the current fiscal year.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the interior ministry, approved placing 10 people including former prime minister’s special assistant Mirza Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL) and exclusion of 22 people from the ECL. One time permission to three people was also accorded. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the impact of the climate change on Pakistan. It was told that there is an immediate need to implement the mitigation and adaptation strategy regarding the climate change.

It was proposed that a detailed documentary regarding awareness about climate change challenges confronting Pakistan and various steps taken by the government to prevent negative impact of this challenge should be presented at international forums. Besides, emphasis was laid on adopting modern and scientific means to overcome this issue. The cabinet agreed to effectively utilise the duration of public service messages on TV channels regarding these issues. It was stressed that climate change should be included to the curriculum of schools and colleges. It also called for ensuring implementation of policies evolved for the prevention of negative impact of the climate change. The cabinet stressed the need for planning rain harvesting and it also considered a proposal regarding launching a pilot project in Islamabad.

It approved constituting a cabinet committee to be headed by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and comprising concerned ministers that will present its recommendations regarding the short, medium and long term projects in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said climate change, food and water security are inter-related challenges, which require immediate measures to protect the future generations from their negative impacts. He said the government is fully cognizant of the possible problems because of the climate change and resolution of this issue is amongst the top priorities of the current dispensation.