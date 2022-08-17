Sindh LB dept deprived of electricity as thieves steel main wire

The electricity of the Sindh Local Bodies (LB) department is disconnected for the last three days as thieves have reportedly stolen 25-metre long main wire, supplying power to the department from PMT, it has been learnt on Wednesday.

Sources said the Sindh LB department’s electricity is disconnected for the last three days due to which the secretary Sindh LB department and other officers have stopped coming to their respective offices.

The staff working at the department and the people coming to the department are facing hardships due to the non-availability of electricity in this hot and humid weather.

It has been learnt that the main 25-metre long electricity wire supply power to the department from PMT has been stolen by unknown thieves.