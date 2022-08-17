Sindh LG elections’ second phase to take place as scheduled: SC

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday wrapped up plea regarding delimitation of constituencies in Sindh for local government elections.

The apex court, in its verdict, said that second phase of local government election in Sindh will be held as per schedule.

The court directed the plaintiffs to approach the relevant forum over their reservations.

Earlier, SC had rejected Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) plea to postpone local body elections in Sindh.