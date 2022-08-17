Sinking government

The images of toddlers sinking in flood, dozens of dead bodies in the mud, and thousands of people stuck in the flood with no land to stand on, shelter to cover, food to eat, and water to drink, have paved the way to many hard questions regarding the seriousness of political leadership and those who are really in power to govern the country.

Apparently, there is an alliance of all major parties in the federal government in the form of PDM, and whenever these elite political parties need seats in the senate or in National Assembly to form or derail the sitting government, this political class always uses Balochistan and Southern Punjab elected members for their purpose but the developmental funds are never used for the development of common people. People of such areas are living miserable lives.

History will never forgive you when it writes about the misery of common people, especially during natural calamities, people are drowning and dying, they are losing their homes, agriculture, and livestock. It is a matter of shame for the ruling class despite heavy flood warnings from the metrological department, they have done nothing to ensure the life of underdeveloped areas of Pakistan.

According to reports, more than a hundred people died and a similar number are injured whereas thousands have been displaced due to flash floods and torrential rains. A hundred thousand livestock and houses have completely vanished. Flash floods have damaged many connected bridges and about 220 roads are completely damaged. According to the Met Office, monsoon rainfall will continue, and more floods are expected. It is said that every calamity has come to end so this will end but many other calamities will born from this. The aftermath of the flood are diseases that can take the life of large numbers, especially in areas like Balochistan where health facilities are not sufficient.

One of the main reasons behind these heavy monsoons which is 75% more than seasonal is because climatic change that we are facing nowadays. Pakistan is home to a variety of geographical landscapes which are prone to face different types of climatic change challenges and impacts. Pakistan ranked 5th among those countries that are the most affected due to extreme weather events in the past few decades. Extreme heatwaves during past days rank Pakistan as the most vulnerable country on Global Climate Risk Index. It is estimated that Pakistan has lost $4 billion and more than 10,000 lives due to direct environmental change in the last decade. No doubt climate is continuously playing its part, the pattern of monsoon has shifted to heavy rainfall within a very short period.

Despite of higher production capacity and fertile land, a larger portion of land cannot be cultivated due to water scarcity. The agricultural land of Balochistan is more fertile than the land in Sindh in terms of production, the only problem is the availability of water and the lack of an efficient canal system in Balochistan.

FAYYAZ SALIH HUSSAIN,

Karachi.