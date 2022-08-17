Our Staff Reporter

Six uplift schemes of Rs 19.926b approved

LAHORE – Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 19,926.566 million (Rs 19.926 billion).
These schemes were approved in the 4th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Planning & Development Board (P&D Board) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here at P&D Complex.
The approved development schemes included Provision of Cricket High Performance Center at District Headquarter.

 

