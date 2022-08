Skardu’s headquarter hospital is still without MRI technology after 75 years. It is said that the MRI machine purchased for Skardu has been installed at Gilgit. The poor people of Skardu have been deprived of the facility which is an inhumane situation. Due to the non-provision of MRI services, patients are referred to the Islamabad hospital where they are refused treatment. I request the Prime Minister to take notice of this health crisis.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.