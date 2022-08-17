Structures of seven housing schemes demolished

LAHORE -The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished various structures of seven illegal private housing schemes. According to a LDA spokesperson here, the authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage system and illegal commercial structures of Eden Canal Villas, Aftab Homes and Noman Block, Nespak society, Alnasar Homes, Chanar Bagh, GCP post office site and OPF Form Housing Scheme. The LDA also sealed illegal shops and offices of the schemes. During the operation, police and enforcement staff were also present. LDA Director General said the authority would not tolerate illegal construction and the operation would continue.