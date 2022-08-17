Staff Reporter

Structures of seven housing schemes demolished

LAHORE -The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished various structures  of seven illegal private housing schemes. According to a LDA spokesperson here, the authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage  system and illegal commercial structures of Eden Canal Villas, Aftab Homes and Noman Block, Nespak society, Alnasar Homes, Chanar Bagh, GCP post office site and OPF Form Housing Scheme. The LDA also sealed illegal shops and offices of the schemes. During the operation, police and enforcement  staff were also present. LDA Director General said the authority would not tolerate illegal construction and the  operation would continue.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM hands over vehicles, equipment to Rescue 1122

Lahore

Punjab Assembly passes anti-usury law

National

IHC directs sessions court to hear govt plea seeking Gill’s remand

National

IHC larger bench to hear PTI plea against ECP foreign funding verdict

Lahore

LGCD secretary inspects anti-dengue measures

Lahore

PDMA’s rescue, relief operation underway: DG

Lahore

Rains, flood pose risk to polio eradication: EOC

Lahore

‘10m families to be facilitated under Ehsaas programme’

Lahore

Six uplift schemes of Rs 19.926b approved

Lahore

PFA continues operation against superstores

1 of 1,839

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More