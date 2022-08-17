Tarbela dam likely to achieve its peak level within next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD – The country’s major water reservoir Tarbela dam is likely to achieve its maximum level of 1550 feet within next 48 hours, while there is no chance of filling of Mangla reservoir to its maximum level during current season.

Tarbela is currently at 1547.20 feet and most likely it will reach its peak level by August 18 or 19, official of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) told The Nation. It is worth mentioning here that last year Tarbela reached its peak level during the first week of September, for very little period, however this time the maximum level will be attained approximately two weeks earlier. Tarbela attaining its peak level would mean that the country will have enough water for the upcoming Rabi season starting from October 1st. However, the official said that Mangla dam will not fill to its peak level of 1242 feet during current season. Mangla dam level is currently more than 70 feet short of the peak level. On Tuesday, the total inflows in the rivers were 534600 cusecs, while total outflows were 484900 cusecs, while the total live storage was 8.457 MAF

Inflows in river Indus at Tarbela were 284300 cusecs against the outflows of 269300 cusecs, inflows in Kabul at Nowshera 47300 cusecs and outflows 47300 cusecs, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 44700 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs, inflows in Chenab at Marala were 155900 cusecs and outflows 143500 cusecs. Against the minimum operating level of 1392 feet, Tarbela is currently at 1547.20 feet. The maximum conservation level of Tarbela is 1550 feet while the live storage was 5.666 million acre feet (MAF).Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1171.95 feet. The maximum conservation level of Mangla is 1242 feet while the live storage is 2.762 MAF.

Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 640.30 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet while the live storage was 0.029 MAF. The current available water in the reservoir in the country is 10.132 MAF. The total releases down stream Kotri during Kharif 2021 were 1.743 MAF. The Kotri downstream discharges were 202700 cusecs while the total downstream Kotri during Kharif 2022 (April 01 till August 16) were 7.799 MAF.