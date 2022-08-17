TCL, Daraz bring huge discounts, easy installments and free shipping

LAHORE PR – TCL Pakistan, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, joined hands with Daraz, the leading online retailer, to deliver one of the biggest sales this Independence Day. The sale, which commenced on 14th August, will end on 24th August. Each year TCL and Daraz aim to bring high-quality products at incredible prices.

Witnessing the amazing response to the previous sales from the customers, TCL and Daraz decided to bring great offers for this Independence Day Sale. Also, TCL is offering huge discounts on their new C series Mini LED and Quantum Dot TVs, ACs, Soundbars, Smart Air Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners. Also, there are amazing offers on the recently launched brand Iffalcon S52. Not only this TCL and Daraz are also offering easy monthly installments, free shipping, and discount vouchers.

Speaking about the Pakistan Day Sale, Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Manager at TCL Pakistan said, “We are thrilled to work again with Daraz this Independence Day. We are giving customers premium products and aim to give them the best deals and offers like every year for Independence Day’s celebrations.”

Ibrahim Khan – Head of Brands at Daraz Pakistan said, “The Independence Day Sale promises to give customers an entertaining experience. Customers are urged to tune into the Pakistan Day Sale as there will be something new for grabs each day”.

TCL has maintained its position of being the No. 1 in Pakistan and the 2nd Largest TV Brand in the Global Consumer Electronics industry, with a global presence in over 150 countries, and aims to further broaden its footprint across the country, by giving customers the best Smart CE solutions available globally.