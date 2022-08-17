Our Staff Reporter

Two brothers shot dead over rivalry

SARGODHA   –    Two brothers were gunned down by rivals in the jurisdiction of Nowshera police station on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place in Kordhi village of tehsil Khushab where M Zubair along with others allegedly shot dead Fateh Khan and his brother M Usman and fled the scene. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.  RPO Sargodha M Azhar Akram took notice of the double murder and sought a report from DPO Khushab Asad Ijaz Malhi in this regard.

57 FARMERS CAUGHT FOR WATER THEFT

The Irrigation Task Force on Tuesday caught 57 farmers for stealing water from canals and imposed a fine of Rs 58,000 on them.

According to official sources, on the direction of Chief Engineer irrigation Ajmal Bharwana, the irrigation task force launched a crackdown against water theft and caught 57 farmers while stealing water from canals. On the report of irrigation authorities, police have registered cases against the accused.

3 VETERINARY DRUG STORES SEALED

Three veterinary drug stores were sealed for selling spurious lumpy skin vaccine here on Tuesday. According to official sources, Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf and district drug controller Ghulam Abbas Sandhela raided at various veterinary drug stores near Noori Gate and found spurious lumpy skin disease vaccine and serum in Makhdoom veterinary store, Al-Makkah and Joyia medicine stores. The additional director sealed the stores after taking into the custody of spurious medicines.

Meanwhile, the In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, Mushtaq Ahmed Awan will hold an open court in Jauharabad on Wednesday (today).

 According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the purpose to the open court is to provide speedy justice to people living in remote areas and raise awareness about the process of lodging complaints with the ombudsman.

