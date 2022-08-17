Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack on polio team in Tank

TANK – Two policemen who were providing security cover to a team of polio workers were martyred in a terrorist attack in Kachagraha area on Tuesday.

The police said that Constables Muhammad Nisar and Pir Rahman were martyred by unknown persons when they were performing security duty for a polio team in the limits of Gomal police station. The gunmen fled instantly. The funeral prayer of martyred constables of Tank Police was held at the District Police Officer’s office on Tuesday. A number of officers and officials including from security forces participated in the funeral prayers. President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on a polio team in district Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the Shahadat of two policemen, the president said the sacrifices of security personnel and health workers during the national polio drive would not go in vain.