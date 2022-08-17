Vivo Y15C debuts in Pakistan

LAHORE PR – Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has announced the launch of the newest member in the Y series, Vivo Y15C in Pakistan. With the launch of the Y15C, Vivo furthers its vision of catering to the youth with ‘feature-rich smartphones’ and delivering meaningful innovation across different price ranges.

Ensuring a seamless entertainment experience, the Y15C features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with Eye Protection*. The all-new Vivo Y15C has been designed to fit the lifestyles of the young consumers who are always ‘On the Go’ and want a powerful handset to keep them going throughout the day.

Vivo Y15C comes in two vivid hues to choose from: mystic blue and wave green. Vivo Y15C is available for purchase across Pakistan at the price of Rs 31,999 only. Vivo offers one-year warranty for Vivo Y15C along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. Vivo Y15C is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB free mobile internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).