1133 gastro cases emerge in Naundero region; Two kids die

NAUNDERO – As many as 1133 gastroenteritis cases have emerged in and around Naundero during the past 10 days out of which two children have died.

After heavy monsoon rains diarrhea cases emerged in Garhi Khuda Bux, Naundero, Panjudero, Chamb Jeho, Alhando Jeho and other villages and turned out to be an epidemic. 27 children were admitted alone today at Government Hospital here on Wednesday who were suffering from gastro and 13 among them were referred to Children Hospital of Larkana due to their precarious condition and lack of proper medical facilities here in the hospital which include unavailability of post-graduate doctors. Admitted children include Mubashir, Moomal, Shimmel, Amna and others.

Those who have so far died include Sajid son of Abdul Hameed Bheel of Panjudero, and Junaid son of Shahnawaz Mirani. Sajid Mirani was brought to the Government Hospital three days ago but could not survive.

Dr. Akhtar Ali Dayo said that gastro cases are brought mostly from villages because after heavy downpour bees have increased massively due to which children and adults are using open things where bees are sitting which become dangerous for health which is the main reason of gastro outbreak.

He said gastro need to be controlled and urged the residents not to procure open material for their children or themselves to avoid infection of gastro and seasonal fever. He further said that Public Health Engineering, Local Bodies and other relevant government departments also need to be awakened and geared up to discharge their legal and moral duties now to ensure cleanliness and fumigation to eliminate bees, mosquitoes and other insects to save the poor mankind.