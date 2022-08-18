Our Staff Reporter

42 in run for by-polls on four NA seats from KP

Peshawar – Forty-two contenders have submitted papers as scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates for the by-elections on four National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan stated that all of the papers had been scrutinised. He added that appeals regarding acceptance or rejection of papers for NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, and NA-45 Kurram may be submitted until August 20; a decision will then be taken until August 25.

For one reserved seat for women, the PTI has offered a list of three female candidates, including Mehvish Ali, Shandana Gulzar, and Roheela Hamid.

On August 29, the ECP will assign electoral emblems to the candidates and voting will take place on September 25, while the candidates have until August 27 to withdraw their nomination papers.

