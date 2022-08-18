8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD – Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested eight members of two dacoit gangs and recovered 5 motorcycles, illicit weapons and valuables from their possession. SHO Chak Jhumra police station SI Wajid along with his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting four dacoits identified as Faisal, Shehzad, Muhammad Amir and Ghulam Dastgir who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 4 pistols, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession. Similarly, City Jaranwala police arrested four gangsters identified as Muhammad Aqeel, Shahid, Ehsan and Umair and recovered 3 motorcycles, 4 pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from them.

Child drowns in nullah.

A child lost his life after drowning in Seim nullah near here on Wednesday. The Rescue 1122 said the victim identified as Abdul Rehman of Ali Town was playing near the nullah when he fell into it near Darul Sehat on Sargodha Road and drowned. The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the family. Four killed in separate incidents Four persons were killed, while four others suffered injuries in separate incidents here in and around Faisalabad.According to Rescue-1122 on Wednesday, a labourer Muhammad Amir s/o Riaz (47), resident of Chak 232 Bawewala, was travelling on the tractor trolley when he fell down near Rafhan Mills godown, Samundri Road. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to D-Type Colony police station.

In another accident, motorcyclist Mudassar Ali s/o Abdul Sattar (18) resident of Chak 110-GB was killed on the spot when a van loaded with poultry birds hit the two-wheeler near Chak 108 Sain De Khoi, Jarranwala Road.

In a third mishap, a collision between motorcycle and loader rickshaw near Bijli Ghar stop, Jarranwala Road left Sarwar (60) r/o Kot Umar Farooq dead while his wife Yasmeen injured.The victims were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, an addict yet to be identified was found dead from roadside in Afghanabad areas. The body was handed over to Jhang Bazaar police station.