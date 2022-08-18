AIOU, federal edu ministry jointly launch four education TV channels

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, is launching four education TV channels to keep the students informed about educational activities in the remote and far-flung areas of the country.

In this regard, a MoU was signed by Additional Secretary Federal Education Ministry, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary and Registrar, AIOU Raja Umer Younis yesterday.

This MoU includes significant upgradation of facilities and capacities at AIOU to set up and operate 04 satellite TV channels including earth station up-linking equipment and playout server, upgrading studios and post production facilities, additional personnel and technical support.

During the ceremony, Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanvir said that the task of providing educational facilities to remote areas has been given to Allama Iqbal Open University. Federal Education Ministry and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will fully support Allama Iqbal Open University in launching these four satellite education television channels with Rs570 million. Additional Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said that it will take five to six months to complete this project.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum said that Allama Iqbal Open University is a popular institution and the number of our students is more than the total number of students of all educational institutions in the country.

He added that we have digitized the entire education system of the university. Our students are living in remote areas of the country where internet facilities are not available and the main purpose of initiating these educational television channels is that students who are deprived of internet facilities can continue their education and improve academic skills.

Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Education, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood and Director, International Collaboration and Exchange office, Dr. Zahid Majeed also attended the ceremony.