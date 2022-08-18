Staff Reporter

Aisam Qureshi appointed Punjab’s Goodwill Ambassador

LAHORE – Pakistan’s international tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq called on Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Taimoor Masood at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Minister appointed Aisam as the Goodwill Ambassador of Punjab government and also presented him a souvenir. Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan was also present on this occasion. Taimoor Masood said tennis is identified in Pakistan through the name of Aisam. “Punjab government will fully patronize Ace Tennis Academy established by Aisam in the provincial capital. The players of this academy will also train in the newly-built tennis courts adjacent to Punjab Tennis Stadium,” the minister added. Aisam thanked the Minister for appointing him Goodwill Ambassador and assured him of promoting tennis in Pakistan especially in Punjab. In the Independence Day Girls badminton event, Pak White team beat Pak Green team 3-0 while in boys event, Pak White team beat Pak Green 2-1.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 3,736

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More