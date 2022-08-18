Aisam Qureshi appointed Punjab’s Goodwill Ambassador

LAHORE – Pakistan’s international tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq called on Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Taimoor Masood at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Minister appointed Aisam as the Goodwill Ambassador of Punjab government and also presented him a souvenir. Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan was also present on this occasion. Taimoor Masood said tennis is identified in Pakistan through the name of Aisam. “Punjab government will fully patronize Ace Tennis Academy established by Aisam in the provincial capital. The players of this academy will also train in the newly-built tennis courts adjacent to Punjab Tennis Stadium,” the minister added. Aisam thanked the Minister for appointing him Goodwill Ambassador and assured him of promoting tennis in Pakistan especially in Punjab. In the Independence Day Girls badminton event, Pak White team beat Pak Green team 3-0 while in boys event, Pak White team beat Pak Green 2-1.