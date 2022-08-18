Anti-polio drive begins in Mardan from Aug 22

Mardan – Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said that it is the responsibility of every individual in society to take part in the upcoming anti-polio campaign for the safety of our children. He expressed these views while chairing and meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign.

Additional Assistant Commissioners Kamran Khan, Ibrahim Shah, Abdul Muqasit and Farman Ali, DSP Security, Staff Officer Dr Farman, Health Department officials, TMA, Rescue 1122, Education officer, District Khatib and other officers of the district participated in the meeting.

Staff Officer Dr Farman gave a detailed briefing regarding the preparations made regarding the current anti-polio campaign (NID August). He said that the current 5-day anti-polio campaign will start on August 22. He added that a total of 449,350 children under the age of 5 years will be administered polio drops, for which 1607 mobile, 93 fixed, 59 transit, 92 UCMOs and 422 supervisory teams have been formed for their protection.

He added that police personnel will be deployed as per the need and polio teams will go door to door and administer polio drops to children up to 5 years of age during the anti-polio campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner said that polio is a contagious disease and with the efforts of the health department and other departments under the supervision of the district administration, this disease is close to being eradicated.

The DC said that during the polio campaign, the services of scholars, media representatives, teachers of public and private schools, local body representatives, patwaris, and area pastors will be taken so that no child can be deprived of polio drops and the number of refusing parents can be reduced.

He added that the district administration will provide all the facilities during the campaign.

The DC warned that strict action will be taken against those who obstruct the campaign. Due to security concerns in the polio campaign, double riding, vehicles with black glasses and display of weapons will be banned under Section 144 during the campaign to avoid any untoward incident.

The DC appealed to parents, scholars and those belonging to all schools and said that polio vaccines are safe and free from all kinds of harm and harmful substances. He also appealed to the parents to make sure to give polio drops to their children and cooperate with the polio teams so that campaign is successful so that in the coming times we can give our country a polio-free and healthy generation.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to the children.