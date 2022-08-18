News Desk

Australian High Commissioner Mr. Neil calls on PM Shehbaz

The newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr. Neil Hawkins called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, today.

The Prime Minister appreciated the steady progress achieved in bilateral relations over the years and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire and commitment to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields such as trade and investment, agriculture including wheat production, livestock including cattle raising, educational and technical cooperation, direct air-links, skilled migration, and people-to-people contacts.

The Australian High Commissioner reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations and conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in the safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the cooperation that Pakistan continued to extend to the international community in the wake of the situation in Afghanistan, particularly since August last year.

The Prime Minister added that Pakistan desired peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect. In this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was indispensable. The Prime Minister stressed that the international community had to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the existing ties between Australia and Pakistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Khadija torture case: Court gives main accused in police custody for 5 days

National

Govt’s ‘Vision Central Asia’ aimed at building sustainable engagement with CARs: FM

National

Investigation against Police officers involved in May 25 incidents completed

National

China continues work with Pakistan to bring CPEC benefits to local people: Spokesperson

National

People advised to shift to safer places amid more rain forecast in DG Khan, Rajanpur

National

PTI leader Shah Farman appears before FIA team in funding case

National

PIMS declare Shahbaz Gill’s medical reports satisfactory

National

Indian police martyr prisoner in fake encounter in Jammu district

National

IHC orders IG Islamabad to probe into alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill

National

Holding talks with proscribed TTP is govt’s responsibility: Sirajul Haq

1 of 8,837

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More