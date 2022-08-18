Checkmate Punjab

Asif Ali Zardari, the political genius of Pakistan has once again left everyone baffled. The game of Pakistani politics has once again been forced to a standstill as Zardari whispers, “Checkmate”. From eroding the mandate of 4.5 lac voters of Punjab to demeaning the evident PTI majority in the assembly, from damaging PML-Q’s alliance to creating an insurmountable rift between the Chaudhary brothers, from reappointing Hamza Shahbaz as the CM of Punjab to silently removing himself from the situation and coming clean, Zardari has once again proved that his genius, amoral as it might be, stands unparalleled.

In the Punjab by-elections of 17th July 2022, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged with an evident majority. 176 members of PTI, allied with 10 members of PML-Q, joined hands to vote for Chaudhary Pervez Ilahi as the Chief Minister. But to everyone’s surprise, PML-Q, which had pledged its loyalty to PTI and selected Choudhary Pervez Ilahi as its candidate, renounced its vote five minutes before the session of the assembly.

Chaudhary Shujat, the declared party head, after repeatedly claiming his support to his brother and companion, suddenly withdrew it. This was a strong blow to both; PTI and Pervez Ilahi. No objection was entertained from the stunned members of PTI and PML-Q, and Hamza Shahbaz was announced as the new chief minister of Punjab.

As the new CM rejoices in his victory, we the people of Pakistan sit down to worry about our standing as a nation. In a system that was established to guard our interests, have we no say at all? Were our mandate and decisions worth nothing to be discarded as such?

The people of Pakistan are once again questioning their status as a democratic nation.

ANAM AHMED,

Sukkur.