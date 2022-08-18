Staff Reporter

City receives intermittent rain

BAHAWALPUR    –    Local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours, while the city Wednesday received intermittent rain which started after 10am and continued lashing till afternoon.  Rainwater accumulated on roads and interrupted routine traffic and the sewerage system was also affected due to rain. The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

