CM Pervaiz Elahi gives nod to change Punjab chief secretary

In a major decision, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has given his nod to change the provincial chief secretary.

According to details, CM Pervaiz Elahi has given his nod to change the provincial chief secretary and proposed three names for the administrative post to the federal government.

The names of Ahmed Nawaz, Abdullah Khan Sambal and Babar Hayat Tarar have been proposed in a letter written to Establishment Division.

Earlier in August, Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal wrote a letter to the federal government, requesting that his services be withdrawn with immediate effect. The letter was addressed to Establishment Secretary Inamullah Khan.

Afzal’s appointment was approved in September 2021 when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was in charge. He was the fifth Punjab chief secretary during the three years of the previous PTI-led government.