Crisis of competent leadership

The importance of competent leadership to steer a country out of complex challenges, both internal and external, cannot be emphasized enough. Fortunately, democracy provides an avenue to elect able rulers and switch to another if the incumbent leader fails to live up to the electors’ expectations. However, every country has adopted a different version of democracy, with some giving ordinary citizens a greater voice in all major decisions while others only limit their say to the election of local representatives.

One of the reasons Pakistan is deeply mired in social and economic challenges is the absence of wise and skilled leadership that can navigate the country through these trying times. Despite having some semblance of democracy, all the major political parties are controlled by party bosses who practically call the shots. Once a party secures majority seats in the lower house, the party head selects the Head of the Government, and the elected representatives are bound to vote for him according to Article 63-A of the constitution. This is against the spirit of democracy with one man, the party head, pulling the strings. Making matters worse, the political parties in the country run on a pattern of a dynasty, with authority being transferred from the party’s boss to the next generation without any impartial judgement on merit. This has led the country to face a crisis of efficient leadership.

In contrast, the UK has one of the best versions of democracy where the ordinary citizens directly elect their leader, besides the MPs. Once a party secures majority seats, the party members, not MPs, then select the Head of the Government in the second round of polling, overseen by the famously known 1922 Committee. This impels every elected member, irrespective of any discrimination on gender or ethnicity basis, to strive to occupy the top slot. If the elected leader fails to meet citizens’ expectations, there is always an option to elect another one from the same or other political parties. This is how leaders evolve and lead a country to prosperity.

ASAD AZIZ,

Khushab.