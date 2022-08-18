Our Staff Reporter

CWG gold-winner Nooh Butt receives warm welcome at airport

ISLAMABAD – Commonwealth gold medal-winning weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt received a warm welcome from his fans and officials of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) upon his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport from Konya, Turkiye on Wednesday.
PSB Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman also welcomed Nooh Butt at the airport. He said Nooh is the pride of the nation. Nooh claimed gold for Pakistan in the recently-held Commonwealth Games 2022 in men’s 109+ kg at Birmingham. The 24-year-old set a new Games record of 173kg in the snatch portion of the event after lifting 170kg in his first attempt.
In Clean and Jerk, he lifted 232kg, totaling 405kg to claim gold for Pakistan. However, he was unable to put up an impressive show at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, held soon after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games. In total, he lifted 378kg to finish fifth in the event.

More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 3,736

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More