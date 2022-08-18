Dams overflow after continued rainfall in Karachi

Thado and Lath dams in Gadap Town have overflown owing to continued monsoon rains in the region.

Flooding in Malir River has submerged the roads to the Northern Bypass, while land link with Gadap Town has been disrupted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lath Dam near Super Highway had overflown in 2019 monsoon and the floodwater had entered the K-Electric’s KDA Grid station, at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, and caused a massive power breakdown in the metropolis.

Thado and Lath dam are retention dams built near Karachi on local rivers for storing rain water.

The Met Office in a weather forecast said that persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs in the ongoing monsoon spell.

It is to be mentioned here that six people of a family and their driver were swept away in Karachi’s Malir River as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Malir river, where the car of the family was swept away by a flash flood due to the rain. A rescue teams found the vehicle, while the search for the missing seven people was underway.

It has been learnt that the husband, wife along with their four children and driver were traveling in the ill-fated car.

Meanwhile, floodwater has reached Korangi Crossing Road after which Causeway and Korangi Crossing roads have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The floodwater apprehended to be entered in the nearest locality Mehran Town.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Murad Saeed claims armed men came over his residence in his absence

Islamabad

ECP reserves verdict in PML-Q intra-party elections case

Islamabad

Toshakhana gifts: ECP adjourns disqualification reference against Imran Khan

Islamabad

PTI files fresh petition in IHC against torture of Gill

Islamabad

NIH cautions against spread of diseases amid heavy rains, floods

National

Pakistan to receive $1 million humanitarian aid from US

Islamabad

Larger bench to hear PTI’s plea against prohibited funding verdict today

Editors Pick

Karachi’s elephant gets relief after years of dental pain

Lahore

‘River Ravi not witnessing high flood’ as India releases floodwater

Islamabad

US dollar thumps Pakistani rupee to hit Rs215 mark

1 of 8,908

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More