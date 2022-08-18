Dams overflow after continued rainfall in Karachi

Thado and Lath dams in Gadap Town have overflown owing to continued monsoon rains in the region.

Flooding in Malir River has submerged the roads to the Northern Bypass, while land link with Gadap Town has been disrupted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lath Dam near Super Highway had overflown in 2019 monsoon and the floodwater had entered the K-Electric’s KDA Grid station, at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, and caused a massive power breakdown in the metropolis.

Thado and Lath dam are retention dams built near Karachi on local rivers for storing rain water.

The Met Office in a weather forecast said that persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs in the ongoing monsoon spell.

It is to be mentioned here that six people of a family and their driver were swept away in Karachi’s Malir River as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Malir river, where the car of the family was swept away by a flash flood due to the rain. A rescue teams found the vehicle, while the search for the missing seven people was underway.

It has been learnt that the husband, wife along with their four children and driver were traveling in the ill-fated car.

Meanwhile, floodwater has reached Korangi Crossing Road after which Causeway and Korangi Crossing roads have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The floodwater apprehended to be entered in the nearest locality Mehran Town.