Staff Reporter

DC for ensuring rain water drainage on immediate basis

HYDERABAD – Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday directed all Revenue and Local Govt officials to immediately reach their designated pumping stations and ensure availability of facilities there so that rain water could be drained out. The officers concerned were asked that any kind of negligence should be avoided and all available resources be utilized to complete the drainage work at the earliest. The machines of all the pumping stations should be kept operational on the generators and where ever electricity is available pumping machines be activated on electricity so that relief could be provided to the citizens, DC stressed.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 1,887

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More