Staff Reporter

DC Sukkur for ensuring drainage of rainwater

SUKKUR – Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Wednesday directed the officials and officers of Revenue and Municipal Authority to ensure the drainage of rainwater in the city by using all available resources.He also asked the officers concerned to visit their respective areas as soon as the rain stops to assess post-rain situation and operationalise all the pumping stations on generators and Wapda electricity line simultaneously.  He warned that any kind of carelessness should be avoided otherwise action would be taken against the responsible officials. He directed the officers of SEPCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the district.

 

 

