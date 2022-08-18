News Desk

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 202

At least six more persons were killed in flash flood and monsoon rains in Balochistan, raising the death toll to 202 on Wednesday.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 202, including 96 men, 48 women and 58 children, while 81 persons have been injured.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of 107,377 livestock. The PDMA reported that 22,692 houses were damaged by the rains in the province out of which 5,907 houses were completely destroyed while 16,785 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that six different highways with 690 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 1150 tents, 650 food packets, 450 blankets, 250 water coolers and 200 gas cylinders were distributed to the victims in the affected districts of Quetta, Nasirabad, Kachhi, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu, Kharan, Khuzdar and Panjgur during the last 24 hours.

